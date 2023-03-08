Vitality and ALDI introduce LoL women’s roster

The French e-sports organization Team Vitality has presented its League of Legends’ first all-female squadin collaboration with the supermarket chain ALDI. This chain has been collaborating with the organization since January 2021 after. a three-year agreement.

Team Vitality states that the launch of the “French Bees” involves a strategic turning point for its current structure. The French Bees thus become the seventh team under the Team Vitality banner, joining its teams of CS:GO, Rocket League y League of Legendsthe latter competing in the LECamong others.

The target of the French Bees is to start compete in a series of regional tournaments. throughout 2023. Beginning with the MasterCard Nexus TourThe team also plans to compete in a series of LAN events French events, in addition to competing in the Women’s League. ALDI will support the team through a series of promotional activations, in addition to showcasing its logo on Team Vitality t-shirts. during tournaments.

Team Vitality is not the only organization that has a female squad in League of Legends.. September 2022, G2 Esports unveiled its squad of G2 HELteam that recently competed in the Last Chance Qualifier of the NLC 2nd Division 2023.where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals.