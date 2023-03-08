Guilty Gear -Strive-, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Valheim and more – That’s Gaming

150

Welcome friends, Xbox is back again with many games coming to Game Pass very soon and even a surprise available today to expand your catalog.

Don’t forget about games like Minecraft Legends and MLB The Show 23 Pre-install while picking a few games to play today or soon!

Available today:

Guilty Gear -Strive- (cloud, console and PC)

Coming soon:

Dead Space 2 (cloud) EA Play – March 9

Dead Space 3 (cloud) EA Play – March 9

Valheim (game preview) (console) – March 14

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (cloud, console and PC) – March 16

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (console and PC) – March 21

Xbox returns soon with more games. Meanwhile, switch controllers, change your keyboard colors or find a new place to try cloud gaming.