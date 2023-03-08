Microsoft rounds up death of Internet Explorer -.

Microsoft made the announcement a while ago that Internet Explorer would be shut down completely as the tech giant shifts its focus to the faster and much better option Microsoft Edge. This process has taken time to achieve, as there are still individuals using Explorer’s -services, but it seems that the final nail is about to be hammered into the browser’s coffin.

An update on a frequently asked questions page about Internet Explorer has confirmed that all of the browser’s remaining desktop applications have been permanently disabled as part of a new Windows update, automatically redirecting anyone trying to use it now to Edge.

To add to this, Microsoft stated that on June 13, 2023, a Windows security update will also arrive that will scrub PCs of all remaining references, including the visual icons on Taskbar and Start Menu, removed from Windows systems.