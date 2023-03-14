TheGrefg presents the project “Red Bull Click”.

Before the eyes of more than 24,000 spectators who followed every minute of the live performance with anticipation,

David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas has announced on his Twitch channel the official release of his next project from the hand of Red Bull, ‘Red Bull Click’.

After several days of creating expectation with his audience through different clips that already hinted that this was something never done before, the millions of followers of the Murcian gave free rein to their imagination to try to guess what this project was all about.

Challenged by TheGrefg, who claimed that the person who guessed the project could join him on the big day, some jumped in with ideas of all kinds. From a possible jump or streaming from the

stratosphere, to a robot fight, the hundreds of followers filled their social networks with all sorts of ideas about the next feat between the brand and the streamer.

After the official announcement, which left no one indifferent and is now also available on his YouTube channel, David shared with his audience that two people will be able to accompany him on the big day.

To get this reward, you will have to participate in a video game created by Red Bull, which is already available on the websiteand whoever accumulates the most prizes will win it.

Red Bull Click will be a video game in real life and live. The chat will make decisions to help me complete it. On April 20th something historic is coming. You are not prepared for what is coming. David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas

At the moment, no further details have been revealed about what will happen in this video game, only that it will be in real life and will be played on April 20, what it does promise is that ‘it will be cinematic’.