The Outlast gets ready for Early Accesws – That’s Gaming

Red Barrels, the independent game development studio based in Montreal, has officially announced the Early Access release date for The Outlast Trials, which will release on Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 18, 2023.

Players first gained access to Murkoff’s Sinyala Facility last Halloween for the Closed Beta experience. From Friday, Oct. 28 to Tuesday, Nov. 1, nearly 1 million players signed up for the terrifying challenge, with successful players spending a total of 35 years of game time in the Closed Beta weekend.

“The Closed Beta was just a taste of what’s to come in The Outlast Trials,” said Philippe Morin, Co-Founder of Red Barrels. “Our first round of willing participants to take part in the trials provided us with some insightful feedback and very interesting data, which we have used to improve the experience.

The Outlast Trials Closed Beta gameplay data: