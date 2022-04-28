The President of Moldova convenes the Supreme Security Council after the latest explosions in Transnistria

The separatist region declares the ‘red code’ of terrorist emergency after the incidents

MADRID, 26 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has convened this Tuesday the Supreme Security Council after the explosions registered during the last hours in the separatist region of Transnistria, which for its part has declared the ‘red code’ of terrorist emergency for the incidents, that have been settled without victims.

The Moldovan Presidency has indicated in a brief statement published on its website that the meeting has been convened “in relation to the incidents in the Transnistria region” and has added that it will start at 1:00 p.m. (local time). Sandu is scheduled to appear before the press two hours later.

For its part, the Security Council of the separatist region has denounced “three terrorist attacks” against “infrastructures and institutions of the republic”, including communication towers and a military base, according to the Moldovan news portal Unimedia.

Thus, it has stated that the areas attacked are “the Security Service building in Tiraspol, a military unit in the town of Parcani and communication antennas near the town of Maiak”, without it being clear at the moment who has been behind of these incidents.

The organization has also highlighted that, after a meeting headed by the president of the region, Vadim Krasnoselski, it has been decided to declare the ‘red code’ of terrorist alert, while assuring that the president will publish a decree in the next few hours to confirm the measure.

For its part, the Ukrainian military intelligence has intercepted a document showing the preparation of these explosions in Tiraspol. Thus, Ukraine has defended that the authorities of the autonomous territorial region were preparing for this “grenade attack” three days before it happened, taking care of the construction of a bunker.

In this sense, the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has indicated in a statement on its Telegram profile that it is a “series of provocative measures organized by the Russian Federal Security Service” to “sow panic and anti-Ukrainian mood”.

The Transnistria region has gained prominence in recent weeks due to its link with the Russian government and its important geostrategic position. The Ukrainian authorities have come to denounce possible Russian incursions into western Ukraine from Transnistria.

In fact, the Russian Armed Forces reported on Friday that the second part of their “special operation” in Ukraine is aimed at gaining “full control” of southern Ukraine and the Donbas region, as well as gaining access to the Moldovan region of Transnistria.

However, the Russian authorities on Monday ruled out an “escalation of tension” in the Moldovan region and defended that Moscow continues to lean “in favor of solving the problem by peaceful means.” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko asserted that “there is no risk.”





