The Grand Prix of the Valencian Community, chosen the best of 2021 in the Motorcycle World Championship

The International Association of Competition Teams (IRTA) and Dorna Sports, the company that manages the MotoGP rights, have chosen the Comunitat Valencia Grand Prix, which is held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, as the best of the 2021 season.

The last race in Cheste, where the championship has traditionally closed for several years, was special, because the public returned to the stands after the pandemic and because the nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi retired after 25 years in the category.

It is the fourth time that Circuit Ricardo Tormo has won this award, although it had not been achieved for more than a decade, after being chosen as the best in 2002, 2003 and 2005. In 2020 it also won two trophies for best Grand Prix for having hosted both the European and the Valencian Community, in a season in which this award was given to all the tracks where the competition was held as recognition.

The Minister of Culture, Education and Sports, Vicent Marzà, was very happy with this designation. “The MotoGP World Championship is the most important event on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo calendar. Every season we prepare the Grand Prix with all possible care. We want to thank Dorna, IRTA and FIM for this award and we want to share it with all the fans, who are the key piece for the Comunitat Valenciana Grand Prix to be a great success for 23 years. See you on November 6”, he declared.

The CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta acknowledged being “very happy that Valencia has been chosen as the best Grand Prix because it is always a great weekend for the sport”. “When we arrive at the Circuit, which is a stadium and it creates a phenomenal atmosphere. The promoter, the staff and everyone there welcome us with open arms at the end of each season, and last year was no different,” he commented.

For Ezpeleta “it was fantastic to see that so many fans filled the stands again and that Valencia turned it into an event to remember”. “It is one of our flagship events on the calendar, where we know we can always expect a sell-out. We would like to express our gratitude for an incredible Grand Prix, and extend our thanks to the Comunitat Valenciana for their continued passion and support for MotoGP.” explained the CEO of Dorna Sports.

The president of the IRTA, Hervé Poncharal, assured that “it is fantastic to see Valencia win the trophy for the best Grand Prix again” and stressed that this event “has always been an important player in MotoGP” for complying with all requests from the organization.

For the leader, the Cheste track is “the perfect setting for the public to follow the fight curve by curve”, to which it must be added that, as it is the last race, it often brings together “the final clashes” that decide to the champions. “It’s always a busy weekend and the circuit puts on a great show. 2021 was packed once again and being one of the few races with no restrictions, it was always going to be difficult to compete for the rest,” he stressed.