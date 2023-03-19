The FritzBox router alternative from TP-Link with WiFi 6 in the Amazon offer rocks the network















Annoyed by bad WiFi? With WiFi 6, those times are over. The TP-Link WiFi 6 router brings 5GHz and 2.4GHz to your home like never before. Stable, safe and with a long range.

Almost all of our devices now require an internet connection. Whether mobile phone, TV, laptop, iPad, smartwatch or even the refrigerator: the Internet of Things has reached our everyday life and penetrates every sector. It is all the more important to ensure a stable network that is not only fast but also secure.

The FritzBox! alternative from TP-Link with the AX73 router is comparatively cheap, but thanks to the new WiFi 6 standard it offers enormous power and a better network than ever before. Now on Amazon offer.

WiFi 6 vs. WiFi 5: The new WiFi standard offers these advantages

WiFi 6 (also known as 802.11ax) is the latest generation of WiFi technology that features a number of improvements compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac). Here are some of the key differences and benefits of WiFi 6 compared to WiFi 5:

Speed: WiFi 6 provides higher speeds than WiFi 5, especially in environments with many devices. WiFi 6 can reach a maximum theoretical speed of up to 9.6 Gbps, while WiFi 5 can only reach up to 3.5 Gbps.

Efficiency: WiFi 6 uses a technology called Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) to improve WiFi efficiency. This technology allows the router to share the available bandwidth more efficiently and serve multiple devices at the same time. This will make the latency reduced and the connection becomes total more stable.















High-speed downloads are problem-free and stable with WiFi 6, even via WiFi. TP-Link also offers good protection and integration into the smart home system.

Range: WiFi 6 offers a better range than WiFi 5, which means the signal can travel a greater distance and through walls and other obstacles. This is due to the use of "Target Wake Time" (TWT), a technology that allows devices to schedule their transmission times and optimize their energy consumption.

Security: WiFi 6 provides improved security features compared to WiFi 5. It uses the latest encryption standards such as WPA3 and improves security when roaming between different networks.

Overall, WiFi 6 offers greater speed, efficiency, range, and security than WiFi 5, making it a better choice for environments with many devices and high network loads, such as in businesses, public facilities, and residential complexes.

WiFi 6 router on sale: Better WiFi and more range

The TP-Link Archer AX73 is a high-quality, latest-generation WiFi router based on WiFi 6 technology. It is designed for use in environments with high network loads and many devices and offers a range of features and technologies to ensure a fast and reliable connection. The maximum WiFi speed is 5400 Mbit/s.















Better range, more efficient, safer and more flexible. The TP-Link is an improvement in every respect.

It has eight performance antennas for perfect distribution of the WiFi signal. It also uses OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to increase network transmission capacity and make data traffic more efficient. Besides, it is also equipped with a variety of security features including WPA3 to protect your network from potential threats. In addition, the router has parental controls and the option of setting up guest access.

All in all, with the TP Link Archer X73 you get an excellent router that is a cheaper but high-quality alternative to the classic FritzBox! represents. It’s now available on Amazon for just €102.90.

