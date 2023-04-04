The deepest fish in the new world has been recorded -.

Scientists have made a brand new discovery thousands of meters beneath the waves, as images of the New World’s deepest fish have now been recorded. Found 8,336 meters below the ocean surface, in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench off the coast of Japan, this species of snailfish, part of the genus Pseudoliparis, has been seen swimming around.

As reported by BBC News, this fish is speculated to swim at the maximum depth a living creature can survive, as this discovery beats that of the previous deepest swimming fish found in the Mariana Trench, 8,178 m below the waves.

As for why fish are unlikely to survive deeper, at 8,300 meters this snailfish will experience about 80 megapascal pressure on its body, which is about 800 times the pressure on the surface of the ocean, and it is simply because of their gelatinous bodies that they manage to survive at such a depth.