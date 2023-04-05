Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailers Reveal Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama – That’s Gaming

129

Bandai Namco has released a series of gameplay trailers for Tekken 8 in recent weeks that have confirmed a number of characters for the increasingly impressive selection of fighters, and the company recently released two new trailers featuring characters familiar to fans of the series.

First up is Leroy Smith, the Grandmaster of Drip, who made his debut in Tekken 7 and returns in the upcoming sequel. As you would expect, the veteran martial artist will again be joined by his dog, Sugar.

Another new fighter confirmed is Asuka Kazama, another member of the Kazama family, following in the footsteps of Jin and Jun Kazuma. Gameplay trailers for both show them fighting each other and performing some pretty hard attacks. Check out the trailers below.

Previous trailers have also confirmed characters such as Kazuya Mishima, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8 and Ling Xiaoyu.

Tekken 8 is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It does not yet have a release date, but Bandai Namco says it will come out sometime before April 2024.