Low-priced products that caught our eye (Samsung TV, pink Makita with battery)

Dedeman has published its new catalogue, valid from 1 to 30 April. We discovered four interesting products that benefit from price reductions.

A Samsung UE43AU7092UXXH LED Smart TV, 108 cm diagonal, is available for 1,498 lei. The 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) display offers support for HDR, HLG and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) technologies. What’s more, it uses Motion Xcelerator technology, which automatically optimises frames based on the content running on the screen.

The TV includes speakers with a total output of 20 W. The audio system supports Dolby Digital Plus technology.

Samsung UE43AU7092 runs the Tizen operating system. In terms of connectivity, this model includes: three HDMI ports, one USB port, CI+ slot, RJ45 port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Also read: 4 useful kitchen appliances available at Lidl this week

Dedeman is also offering a Well weather station, priced at 60 lei. It displays the temperature outside (between -10 and 50 degrees Celsius) and inside (between -40 and 60 degrees Celsius). The outdoor sensor works wirelessly. The maximum range is 100 metres. The LCD also displays the exact time (12/24 hour format) and humidity. The weather station runs on two AAA batteries (not included) and the sensor on two AA batteries (not included).

A video intercom, model PNI-SC715 (Silvercloud House 715), is also available for 449 lei. The device has a 7″ diagonal monitor with a resolution of 840 x 234 pixels. The model allows you to change the contrast and brightness of the screen or choose a favourite ringtone. In addition to video monitoring, the intercom also allows two-way communication between the indoor and outdoor unit. The maximum operating distance is up to 100 m.

The indoor unit allows the connection and control of an electromagnetic lock (purchased separately).

A Makita DF333DSAP1 drill, which attracts attention by the colour of its casing (pink), can be purchased for 399 lei. The model has a quick chuck, 12 V battery and allows speed control.

The drill also has an LED work light and an electric brake. Included in the package are a 2 Ah battery, a quick charger and a textile bag.

Photo: Dedeman.ro