Russia estimates 500 Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting overnight

A Ukrainian soldier in Bucha, outside of kyiv, Ukraine


A Ukrainian soldier in Bucha, outside of kyiv, Ukraine – Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images via / DPA

MADRID, 26 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Russian authorities have estimated this Tuesday at about 500 Ukrainian soldiers killed in bombings carried out by Russian forces during the last night as part of the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry has indicated that the Air Force has hit 87 Ukrainian targets and two weapons depots in the Kharkov region, which have been destroyed.

Read:  Guterres acknowledges that the Security Council "did not do everything in its power" to prevent war in Ukraine

Likewise, the Ministry has released a video on its website in which it shows the alleged seizure of a Ukrainian base and a warehouse. In the images you can see military tanks and other vehicles.

The warehouse in question contains weapons, ammunition and documentation, in addition to other equipment belonging to the Ukrainian Army.

On the other hand, the Russian Army has reported the destruction of two Ukrainian S-300 missile defense systems near Kharkov, according to information from the Interfax news agency.

“Two S-300 anti-missile systems and a rocket launcher have been destroyed in the Barvenkovo ​​area,” said Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who explained that these systems have been hit by Russian artillery.

Read:  The Colombian Supreme Court reactivates the case against Uribe for alleged vote buying in 2018

Over the past day, Russian troops have carried out more than 1,200 missions throughout Ukraine. Konashenkov has explained that Russian air defense systems have shot down thirteen drones.

