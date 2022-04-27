Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Edition, also available for European buyers

Originally introduced to the Chinese market, the Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Edition is just another GT Neo 3-based smartphone, complemented by minor improvements over the Realme 9 Pro + model.

Probably based on the idea that online launch events do the same thing, Realme has probably decided that they can get at least as much media exposure if they announce a “surprise” model based on the original Realme 9 Pro.

According to the information so far, the Free Fire Edition model is essentially the same Realme 9 Pro +, with minimal modifications. For example, we find the same integrated pulse monitoring function, conveniently implemented using an existing component – the fingerprint sensor. Already offered on some smartphone models (including iPhone) through dedicated applications, the pulse monitoring function with the fingerprint sensor is not officially supported by any smartphone manufacturer, for the simple reason that the device that should provide the measurements was not designed for something like that.

Features Realme 9 Pro +

6.43 inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD + AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset (octa-core 2 x 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55) 6nm manufacturing process, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2 storage), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (UFS 2.2)

Other features: dual SIM (nano + nano), Android 12 with realm UI 3.0 infrared, in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack connector, Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers,

Main camera: 50MP with f / 1.8 aperture, Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355 sensor), 2MP macro camera

16MP front camera (Sony IMX471 sensor)

Dimensions: 160.2 × 73.3 × 7.99mm;

Weight: 182g

Network connection: 5G SA / NSA (n1 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n20 / n28 / n38 / n40 / n41 / n77 / n78 / n66 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 axis (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS / Beidou, USB Type-C

4500mAh battery with fast charging at 60W

Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Edition is available for about 420 euros, a little more than the asking price on the Indian market, but justifiable after taking into account the applicable taxes on extra-Community imports. But with any discounts applicable in some stores, the price can drop to a respectable 370 euros.