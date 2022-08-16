Rudy Giuliani declared investigated on Trump voter fraud allegations

The former mayor of New York and one of former President Donald Trump’s closest collaborators, Rudy Giuliani, has been informed that he is being formally investigated for the alleged attempt by former US President Donald Trump to illegally avoid his electoral defeat in the November 2020 presidential election being investigated by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.

An attorney for Giuliani, Bob Costello, confirmed the information to CNN. “This comes after we’ve asked them about six or seven times,” Costello said.

Giuliani is scheduled to testify before the grand jury next Wednesday, confirmed Costello, who declined to specify whether he will plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself.

Giuliani himself was Trump’s lawyer during the November 2020 election process, an election in which Trump was defeated by the current president, Joe Biden. Trump and his supporters unsuccessfully claimed electoral fraud in the courts and maneuvered to try to prevent Biden’s nomination. The protests culminated on June 6 with an assault on the Capitol.

Giuliani met with Georgia state congressmen on as many as three occasions in December 2020, one of them by videoconference, to convey unfounded allegations of a conspiracy and alleged voter fraud. Thus he accused two election officials of perpetrating a vote-rigging scheme with votes for Biden that they were carrying in suitcases, a fact that has not been proven.