Rockay City comes with Post-Launch support in the form of new characters and heist – That’s Gaming

505 Games’ Crime Boss: Rockay City is released this month and offers a unique first-person shooting experience for fans of 1980s/90s crime movies. It features a rogue-like campaign with Michael Madsen as the city’s new crime boss, fast-paced co-op missions with a variety of characters and extensive multiplayer scenarios with a diverse cast.

Of course, that’s not the end of it. Developer INGAME STUDIOS will continue to support the game after launch, with development director Jarek Kolář telling GamesRadar, “The word ‘evolution’ is what’s on our roadmap. Rockay is a city that never sleeps, and so is the development of the game. From day one we will iterate and improve on the game.”

After launch, the team will “introduce new characters and scenarios, new heists, new jobs to undertake and even new story twists that will take the story in completely new directions. And of course, we will fine-tune and improve the game itself and ask the community for their feedback.”

This is evidenced by the dedicated feedback page and the team’s desire to listen to all feedback. Other stars may also enter the game, although Kolář did not mention specific names. “The late ’80s and ’90s were full of the most iconic stars in movies and TV. We would love to include as many as possible. We’ve even had a few names contact us, which is really flattering, so we’ll see how it goes.

“We have so much post-launch content planned, it would be wrong not to add new stars, right? We have a lot of Hollywood history to play with this. I can’t say too much, I don’t want to give anything away!”

Crime Boss: Rockay City will be released on March 28 for PC through the Epic Games Store. It will remain exclusive to this store until at least June 2024, but PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to play it in June.