Magic Eden adopts Bitcoin NFT (Ordinals)

Magic Eden now allows you to buy and sell NFT based on Bitcoin. About fifteen collections have been put online.

On Tuesday, Magic Eden announced the launch of a marketplace for digital artifacts (or NFT) created on Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol.

Launched earlier this year, Ordinals has resurrected a long-standing debate in the Bitcoin community. The protocol has grown rapidly and now has over 500,000 registrations, according to data provided by Dune.

The addition of a Bitcoin marketplace is really exciting for our team, given that it is the granddaddy of all blockchains […] We are thrilled to bring the winning user experience of our platform to Bitcoin,” trumpeted Jack Lu, Magic Eden’s boss, in a statement.

Magic Eden offers the ability to use two BTC wallets with Hiro and Xverse. The platform currently lists about fifteen collections including Taproot WizardsBitcoin Frogs or the one recently launched by DeGods.

With support for BitcoinMagic Eden now supports 4 blockchain networks. The marketplace initially dedicated to NFTs created on Solana has become multichain last year with the addition of Ethereum and Polygon.

Recently, the company announced that it was cutting 15% of its workforce.

