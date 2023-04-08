Resident Evil 4 Remake releases new patch – That’s Gaming

193

Resident Evil 4 Remake has achieved incredible critical and commercial success since its release, with its universal praise from critics and audiences reflected in its sales figures, with over 4 million copies sold worldwide. Capcom has now also released the first post-release patch for the survival horror remake, and while the main addition for this patch is of course the addition of The Mercenaries, fixes for the game have also been made.

On the PS5, Capcom has implemented improved graphics rendering to fix issues with certain environmental details that previously appeared blurry, while the issue that caused flickering lights at the bottom of the screen for several players has also been addressed. Meanwhile, the patch on the Xbox Series X/S has reduced issues with the game’s dead zone, resulting in more responsive movement and controls, while frame rates have also improved. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PC.

PATCH NOTES:

[PlayStaion 5 / PlayStation 4 / XBOX SERIES XIS / Steam]

A new extra game “The Mercenaries” has been added.

Aim for the high score in your battle to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit.

[PS5]

An issue causing flickering lights at the bottom of the screen when certain settings are applied has been fixed.

A graphics rendering process which resulted in certain environmental details looking blurry has been fixed.

[XSX|S]

The dead zone (the range in which the controller’s sticks don’t respond to movement) has been reduced, resulting in more responsive controls.

Adjusted graphics rendering processes, resulting in improved game frame rates.

[PS5 / PS4 / XSX|S / Steam]