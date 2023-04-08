Web3, an emerging and technical subject, but also promising

According to the 1st Web3 barometer from Deloitte and Coinhouseon theme often remains the monopoly of directions techniques of the companies and few of the jobs as the marketing. Nevertheless, theinterest would be nice there.

Startups, like fintechs, have their barometer, and even several including Truffle Capital’s Fintech100. Software publishers also have their equivalent. This is now the case for Web3 and its players, at the initiative of Deloitte and Coinhouse.

And in the first edition of Web3 BarometerThe authors believe that the testimonies of organizations in France show that it is now a “strategic and financial issue” for them.

When Web3 rhymes with innovation

To establish this French assessment of Web3 adoption, the study surveyed a hundred companies, 41% of which were specialists in the sector. Is this enough to bias the results? “Web3 is not the core business of nearly two-thirds of respondents,” say the authors.

The document shared with RoyalsBlue.com also provides some food for thought. Thus, a correlation can be established between the quest for innovation and projects. Indeed, “we notice that companies that are interested in innovation take the step of the Web3 “.

This finding suggests that an acculturation and training approach is a key first step. “A good understanding of the subject is therefore the key to launching initiatives,” notes Deloitte.

Technological rather than business topics

When the Web3 is an identified subject in the company, its supervision is ensured by a digital-related department in 39% of cases.

This attachment highlights that “Web3 and digital assets are perceived as technological topics.” However, many of the current uses concern loyalty and operations marketing. This is also the target audience of a startup like Cohort. It is also the target of CRM giant Salesforce.

It is interesting to note that none of the respondents are taking the subject on board within their marketing department, despite the NFT initiatives launched by the respondents in this segment,” the barometer notes.

Legal and financial departments are also little involved despite the changes introduced in these areas by digital assets. These results reflect the essentially technological dimension associated with the Web3.

Reluctance to use crypto payments and transfers

In addition to marketing, the barometer retains an interest and uses in the areas of international payments and transfers – activities in which Coinhouse has ambitions to develop its revenues. However, the crypto industry still needs to convince to convert the traditional economy.

Traditional players are more reluctant to use this type of asset for international transfers (only 7% of respondents) as well as on payments (18%) to date.”

For the authors, this ” chilliness “is to be put on the account of the ” ignorance “. But not only that. The “overall context of the ecosystem is not very favorable (FTX, Terra…) as well as a low visibility on the regulatory aspects” do not participate either to pull the uses among the organizations.

NFT projects in 35% of traditional companies

On NFT, the brakes are less. As a result, 50% of respondents have already carried out a NFT project. This share rises to 72% among specialized players. It falls to 35% among traditional companies.

The media buzz around NFTs has aroused the curiosity of many companies that have launched (or are in the process of launching) initiatives on this subject,” the study analyzes.

On the metaverse, despite the media coverage, the trend remains uncertain on the other hand.

“38% of respondents are present in a metavers (or have conducted an experiment)”, but companies remain “undecided about entering a metaverse within 3 years”. The metaverse domain is currently in a “discovery phase”.

A real and growing interest in Web3

There is no shortage of challenges for the metaverse ecosystem “to accelerate adoption by the general public and allow companies to invest more”. The training will undoubtedly be a lever to be activated to achieve this.

These actions are increasing. “63% of respondents have already organized or are planning to organize some [des formations] soon”. In this sector, as in others, “it is undeniable that the year 2022 was the year of action for many companies “.

Lucid, Nicolas LouvetCEO of Coinhouse, reminds us that the adoption will take time. But “the interest of the companies is well there and it is growing”, he is pleased.

The coming quarters will be marked by a boom in consumer Web3 projects in various industries,” anticipates the crypto exchange executive.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Subscribe to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.