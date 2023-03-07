Pocket monsters are designed to help you fall asleep





If you couldn’t get enough of Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur and the like on your handheld, cinema screen or screen, you’ll soon be able to cute cuddly monsters with a sleep app drag to smartphone. Because: The Pokémon Company releases a genuine Pokémon sleep app!

The Pokémon sleep app

Die App Pokémon Sleep was presented during the Pokémon presentation – more precisely: yesterday, on February 27th. The app is scheduled to be released this summer.

According to the Pokémon Company, the app is designed to make it easier for you to get out of bed in the morning. A promise that I, as a convinced late riser and night owl person, would like to doubt.

The graphical interface of the app consists of a isometric top view. The plot, provided at a sleep app by Plot we can talk about is located on an island. On this researches Professor Neroli about the sleep of the Pokémon – especially the slumber of the pot-bellied, teddy-bear-like one Pokémon Snorlax.

How does the app work?

Put the smartphone with the activated app within reach of the bed, the Pokémon Sleep starts to record your sleep. The app documents, for example: the start and end point of your sleep, how many hours you slept in total – or how deeply.

Furthermore, your sleep will be in one of three main categories subdivided: Dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. Different Pokémon are assigned to one of these respective categories. The special feature: After waking up, you see those Pokémon draped around Ober-Schlafnose Snorlax that correspond to the sleep categories of your previous night.

Sleep gamification

App users have the chance to discover unique sleep styles. For example, in the video is from Goofy Sleep, Droopy-Eared Sleep, or One-Eyed Sleep the speech. Similar to the associated television series, the app advertises with the saying: Find them all! – although it remains to be seen whether the Pokémon fandom will actually lick their fingers at taking the Pokémon under the covers.

Only last year, colleague Alana Friedrichs reported on it, which is why it is not advisable to use the snooze button when rolling out of bed in the morning.

Will you be pulling Pokémon Sleep straight to your phone when it’s released – or do you prefer cherry stone pillows and weighted blankets to get you the sleep you goddamn deserve? Or do you think like Napoleon Bonaparte, who, according to our what-is-what book History, is said to have slept only four hours a day – but took numerous naps during the day? Consider our comments as an advanced sleep laboratory – and feel free to exchange ideas!

