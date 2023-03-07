Logitech G502 X Plus Review

The Logitech G502 X Plus is not the most affordable mouse on the market, but it is one of the best in its class.

What’s New.

In the books of many gamers, the G502 is a modern classic. Its design is iconic and there is really hardly any reason to move away from it. So they don’t. In terms of appearance, the G502 X Plus is almost indistinguishable from predecessors. In fact, the shape is the same. Still, there are a few key changes that we want to take a moment to highlight.

So although the shape is largely the same, the G502 X weighs a lot less than its predecessors. The Plus version, which is wireless and features RGB lighting, weighs 106 grams. If we compare that to the G502 Hero, it’s really quite a bit less. That one, in fact, weighs 121 grams. If we put it against other wireless mice, this mouse is still a bit heavier. Heavier is relative, since it is still an incredibly light mouse that you can easily drag from the left to the right side of your desk.

In addition, Logitech is introducing a feature called Lightforce, which should ensure that hybrid optical switches last longer. Another feature of Lightforce is that it delivers light speed for almost instant response. Combined with a 25,600K DPI sensor, also found in previous mice from Logitech, this delivers great responsiveness. Basically, you don’t experience any click latency, which is pretty special for a wireless mouse.

Sometimes, of course, the mouse needs to be charged. Besides, it’s a wireless mouse. Fortunately, that goes quickly and you are immediately provided with 130 hours of gaming fun. In addition, the port to charge the mouse is just on the front, so it can still be used at the same time. This is a USB-C port and a USB-C to USB-A cable is included to connect the mouse to your PC. Another thing to note is that a dongle is included. This dongle is needed for the mouse to connect. On the other hand, this dongle has the advantage that it allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time, so should you also have a Logitech keyboard then you only need one.

Feels nice in the hand, but not for everyone

The Logitech G502 X Plus may have an iconic design, but it comes with a fairly large frame. Now, I don’t have the biggest hands myself and as a result, I actually immediately prefer a slightly smaller mouse. The G502 X Plus certainly isn’t. Clearly some thought has gone into the ergonomics and finger placement, but with smaller hands you don’t really benefit. The dimensions are as follows: 131.4 x 41.1 x 79.2mm (HxWxD).

Even if the mouse is a little too big, it still fits comfortably in the hand. This is partly because of its excellent shape, but also because of the rubber grip on the side. As a result, the mouse can be used over long periods of time without becoming unmanageable with sticky little hands. That makes the G502 X Plus an excellent wireless mouse, even for games that demand high performance. If you play a lot of Counter-Strike or Valorant, where performance is key, certainly don’t let the fact that this mouse is wireless put you off.

Specifications

Charging via USB-C

106 g

Low-friction feet made of PTFE

Physical Specifications

Weight: 106 g

Height: 131.4 mm

Width: 41.1 mm

Depth: 79.2 mm

Technical Specifications

Tracking