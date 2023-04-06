One Piece Odyssey’s adventure continues with ‘Reunion of Memories’ DLC – That’s Gaming

115

Bandai Namco Europe announces Reunion of Memories to, a DLC coming soon for ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, the RPG based on the iconic franchise that puts a twist on the original story.

The famous pirates finally rest after their incredible adventures on the island of Waford and in Memoria, the world made of their memories. But as they celebrate their last night together before sailing away, a girl who looks like Lim appears, dressed in black clothes with her hood pulled over her face, holding a sinister black cube… But who is she? The Straw Hat Crew is forced back into Memoria and again transported to Alabasta, though it looks different from the last time, and the cube needed to escape has disappeared!

The world of memories is no longer the same and Luffy and his friends will have to find a way back, but not before unraveling one last hidden mystery. Find out what awaits the Straw Hat Crew in the announcement trailer of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY: Reunion of Memories:

Katsuaki Tsuzuki, producer of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, has included a post telling more about the possibilities of this additional scenario coming:

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. A demo version is also available now.