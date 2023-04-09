New Vegas sequel – That’s Gaming

198

A new branch for Fallout 4’s backend, with the development name newvegas2, has led the franchise’s fan base to believe that a sequel to the cult classic Fallout: New Vegas may be in the works. The new branch can be found on SteamDB after a recent update, as discovered by GameSpot.

Bethesda has since quickly removed references to newvegas2, which has caused much speculation in the community. However, it is worth noting that Bethesda has not made an actual announcement about a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas (even if there are rumors that a sequel may be in very early discussions), and the branch popping up as an update for Fallout 4 could simply indicate a DLC with items from Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout 4 is scheduled to get an update to take advantage of improved hardware on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 sometime in 2023. Originally released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the game also received an update with a frame rate boost on Xbox Series X/S.

Fallout 4 was originally released in November 2015 and was quite successful, earning $750 million in the first 24 hours after release. It also saw a fair number of DLC releases, including Far Harbor and Nuka World.