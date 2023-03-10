Mysten Labs (Sui) partners with Alibaba Cloud

The developer of the layer1 Sui plans to take advantage of the infrastructure services cloud of the Chinese giant Alibaba.

Tuesday, Mysten Labs announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the cloud branch of the Chinese firm Alibaba.

According to a release, Alibaba Cloud Will offer secure archival node and cloud infrastructure services for validators in the Sui blockchain as part of its testnet deployed earlier in the fall of 2022.

The two companies also plan to work around the ” development of sustainable Web3 ecosystems “and explore “collaborative opportunities” in the payments and e-commerce.

We are excited to work with Mysten Labs to bring our secure technology and proven solutions to this nascent space to enable more user-friendly and immersive Web3 experiences,” commented Daniel Jiang, Director of Alibaba Cloud in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

December, Alibaba Cloud teased the upcoming launch of a blockchain node service. Announced for the first quarter of 2023, Blockchain Node Service aims to “support the growth of the Web3 ecosystem”.

Co-founded by former Meta (Facebook) employees, Mysten Labs develops a L1 blockchain named Sui. The startup closed one of the largest fundraising rounds last year in the crypto sector.

Recently, the blockchain network selected BitGo as a custodian. Sui is often presented as a future rival of Aptos because both projects use the same programming language (Move).

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.