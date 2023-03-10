LEC Winter Season: Week 2 Results and Roundup – League of Legends

Following last week’s inaugural article, we’re back and looking at all the major developments and results from LEC’s Winter Season’s second week – and boy, there were some corkscrews.

As the Winter Season is now two-thirds of the way through the regular season, we will say goodbye to two teams at the end of next week until the next split. Week two shook up the standings tremendously, let’s see.

Day 1:

VIT v AST (VIT win)

VIT: Gnar ; Maokai ; Syndra ; Caitlyn ; Lux

AST: K’Sante ; Viego ; Twisted Fate ; Zeri ; Yuumi

Despite AST putting up quite a fight, especially Kobbe in the bot lane, VIT was able to use their understanding of macro to pressure the map, take goals and scale for the win.

FNC v BDS (BDS win)

FNC: K’Sante; Viego; Azir; Ezreal; Ashe

BDS: Olaf; Wukong; Viktor; Varus; Heimerdinger

Adam took over the match with an early solo kill on Wunder, built a lead that FNC could not overcome despite their best efforts, and set up BDS for the win.

SK v G2 (SK win)

SK: Sion; Elise; Azir; Sivir; Yuumi

G2: K’Sante ; Graves ; Akali ; Varus ; Lulu

Successful early ganks by SK and great play by Sertuss later in the game enabled SK to take down G2 convincingly.

TH v KOI (TH win)

TH: K’Sante; Graves; Azir; Lucian; Nami

KOI: Fiora; Elise; Viktor; Sivir; Yuumi

Jankos was a terror in a match where Malrang struggled to find footing, and despite some clutch moments and back and forth from both sides, TH was able to fight better as a team and overpower KOI.

MAD v XL (MAD win)

MAD: K’Sante; Maokai; Azir; Sivir; Lulu

XL: Gwen; Wukong; Akali; Zeri; Yuumi

A slow game, with MAD stacking dragons fairly easily and using the pressure gained to achieve a clean victory.

Day 2:

AST v BDS (BDS win)

AST: K’Sante; Jarvan IV; Syndra; Caitlyn; Ashe

BDS: Jax; Wukong; Sylas: Jhin; Heimerdinger

Sheo set up BDS’ summit with an early attack, and despite their best efforts, AST was never able to equalize or blunt there.

VIT v SK (SK win)

VIT: Ornn; Maokai; Tristana; Sivir; Yuumi

SK: Renekton; Elise; Syndra; Zeri; Lulu

Lots of back and forth early between the two junglers, but SK effectively punished VIT’s mistakes and soon grew an insurmountable objective advantage.

TH v G2 (G2 win)

TH: K’Sante; Elise; Viktor; Lucian; Nami

G2: Jax; Bel’Veth; Twisted Fate; Draven; Nautilus

G2 eliminated TH early, winning in jungle and bot 2v2 matchups. Despite Evi’s efforts, G2 quickly pressed their advantage for the second fastest LEC game ever and a dancing herald.

XL v FNC (FNC win)

XL : Renekton ; Vi ; Sylas ; Lucian ; Nami

FNC : Gnar ; Wukong ; Kassadin ; Varus ; Nautilus

XL’s coordination was better than FNC’s for most of the game, but a miracle Baron-steal and Humanoid on a scale Kassadin pick enabled FNC to steal back a non-winnable game.

KOI v MAD (MAD win)

KOI: K’Sante; Jarvan IV; Azir; Lucian; Nami

MAD: Fiora; Sejuani; Sylas; Varus; Ashe

Lots of early ganks from both sides, but ultimately it was MAD who won the laning phase everywhere and proactively used this advantage for a clean and clinical shutout.

Day 3:

XL v AST (AST win)

XL: K’Sante; Sejuani; Taliyah; Draven; Nautilus

AST : Gnar ; Trundle ; Sylas ; Lucian ; Nami

AST shut down XL’s attempts to accelerate their bot lane, and even though XL found some life in the middle game, AST’s lead was too great to overcome.

BDS v MAD (BDS win)

BDS: Darius; Maokai; Azir; Jhin; Tahm Kench

MAD: K’Sante; Sejuani; Akali; Varus; Thresh

Adam took over the game and was a horror, despite mad’s efforts to split the map. A Mountain Soul for BDS was the final nail in the coffin for a struggling MAD side.

SK v KOI (SK win)

SK: Gnar; Sejuani; Akali; Lucian; Yuumi

KOI: Renekton; Maokai; Tristana; Ezreal; Nami

Larssen provided two early kills and started well, but SK dragged himself back into the match via bot and consistently won in team fights.

G2 v VIT (VIT win)

G2 : K’Sante ; Udyr ; Ryze ; Lucian ; Nami

VIT : Gwen ; Vi ; Cassiopeia ; Varus ; Ashe

Bo led the way for VIT to pull ahead with aggressive early play and convert their advantage into goals in the middle game, with G2 bleeding out over time for the win.

FNC v TH (TH win)

FNC: Gwen; Vi; Ryze; Varus; Leona

TH: K’Sante; Wukong; Azir; Zeri; Braum

TH eliminated some early FNC pressure with a level one jungle invasion, and despite FNC pulling ahead, they were able to withstand them, play barons and win by scaling and team fighting.

