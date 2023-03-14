Mini solar system on Amazon for under 600€ can save you 200€ per year!















A balcony power plant 600W complete set in the Amazon offer. The motto for balcony power plants is: buy once, save every year. It’s really worth it!

Save money, be more independent of electricity prices AND also do something good for the environment? It’s so easy now that I have already recommended this topic to all my friends and acquaintances: balcony power plants. The small mini solar systems are cheap and flexible, registration and setup do not require much previous knowledge and the end result is noticeable – especially in your own wallet.

Especially at the present time, when electricity prices are literally on a merry-go-round and are reaching unpleasant proportions, I think it makes perfect sense to start there and save. Such a mini solar system is available as a complete set at Amazon at a really good price: For only €579.95 you get solar modules, inverters and cables ready to plug into your socket. A really good offer high quality components.

When is a balcony power plant worthwhile? Almost always!

A balcony power plant is a small solar system which can be mounted on the balcony or terrace. It consists of one or more solar panels that convert sunlight into direct current, an inverter that converts the direct current into alternating current and a meter that measures the energy produced (but you all already have that in the house). The energy generated can be fed directly into your own power grid and thus reduce your own electricity requirements. If more energy is generated than is currently consumed, the excess electricity can be fed into the public grid.















It can look like this for you too: A balcony power plant can be mounted almost anywhere: on the balcony railing, on the terrace, the roof or even directly on the wall.

The Pianeta 740W / 600W balcony power station with Deye Sun600G3 WiFi inverter complete set with all cables is a great example of a powerful and easy to install balcony power station. With this set you can generate enough electricity to, with good use, realistically save around €200 annually. The Deye inverter ensures that the electricity is converted efficiently and the complete set contains all the necessary cables to connect the solar modules and the inverter to one another.

From 2023, VAT will no longer apply to balcony power plants what makes them even more attractive.

Balcony power plant and solar 2023: more attractive and cheaper than ever

With the set presented here, you also get high-quality components: the inverter Deye Sun600G3 is one of the best-selling in the segment at all. The two solar modules, each with 370 watts, come from “JA Solar”. Here, too, one relies on one Tier 1 Manufacturers, which has been on the market for years and stands for durability. Because that’s the beauty of the balcony power plant: You buy once and benefit from it for tens of years. Solar modules and inverters are durable and resilient, with little loss of performance over time.















A balcony power plant saves a lot of money. With the simplified registration, however, you only benefit from the electricity you use directly; electricity fed into the grid is not remunerated. However: This is usually not really worth it anyway, since the remuneration is far below the market price.

What also makes balcony power plants attractive compared to larger solar systems is their flexibility. You can simply dismantle the mini power plant when moving house and unplug to reinstall it in the new abode.

In summary, at this price point, the Pianeta 740W / 600W Balcony Power Station with Deye Sun600G3 WiFi Inverter Complete Set with All Cables is a great bargain for anyone wanting to produce their own electricity and save money in the process. It is easy to install, efficient in operation and powerful enough to noticeably reduce your electricity bill.

Important: Before installation, the balcony power plant must be quickly registered. It takes just a few minutes and is pretty straightforward. You can read all the details in our big guide to balcony power plants:

