Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aims for September release, says Venom voice actor – That’s Gaming

There are still many questions surrounding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac Games’ open-world success. The game will be released in the fall of 2023, a release date the developer is confident of, and it is a “mega” game, according to actor Yuri Lowenthal. It also apparently features some “very cool” dialogue technology.

However, it could appear sooner than many expect. Tony Todd, who plays Venom in the sequel, responded on Twitter to a fan who said the game couldn’t come out soon enough. “It looks like it’s in September! There will be massive publicity in August. Commercials start appearing in August, I’m told.”

A huge breach of the non-disclosure agreement? Sure, but this is nothing new for actors in video games – just ask Norman Reedus.

Jokes aside, Andy Robinson of VideoGamesChronicle said the release date is “consistent with what he’s been told recently.” As always, you’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Insomniac Games, but this does help make things a little more concrete.

There is speculation that Sony will host a showcase in June, just before E3 2023. Perhaps it will then officially announce the release date and reveal gameplay during the showcase. Will it compete with Starfield, which comes out September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC? Stay tuned in the coming months to find out.