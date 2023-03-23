Space ID’s launchpad attracts over 100,000 binancians

Nearly 9 million from Binance Coin (BNB) were engaged in the launchpad from Space IDa startup specialized in decentralized identities.

Opened last week, the launchpad Binance from Space ID ended this Wednesday morning. 103,598 binancians allocated a total of 8.6 million BNB, or about $2.8 billion at the current price.

Given that the sale is capped at 2.5 million dollarsthe tokens ID will be distributed to users according to their allocation in NBB.

Space IDwhich already raised $10 million last month from Polychain and Dao5, is developing a network of decentralized identities. The Singaporean company is now offering a service that allows users to reserve a universal identifier with the .bnb extension.

Following the success of the operation, Binance will open the trading for the digital part ID this Wednesday at 13:00 (French time).

Binance Launchpad allows users of the exchange to get their hands on the tokens of “promising” new projects through Initial Exchange Offer (IEO). The giant has already launched more than 60 projects through its service.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.