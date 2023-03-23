Lego has unveiled a Land Rover Defender to mark 75 years of the car company -.

This year Land Rover is celebrating its 75th anniversary and to mark this impressive milestone, Lego has partnered with the automaker to launch a new set based on one of the company’s most iconic cars: the Defender 90.

Modeled after the car that was in use from 1983 to 2016, this set consists of 2,336 individual pieces of Lego. The set is also built in the brand’s iconic sage green color and even offers ways for builders to customize it with a variety of adventure tools and items, such as a roof rack, motorcycle snorkel, off-road bumper, front winch, and so on.

“Bringing the iconic Classic Land Rover Defender to life was no easy challenge. This prestigious car can take you anywhere, so during the design process we wanted the LEGO set to have that sense of adventure.” says Kurt Kristiansen, LEGO Design Master.

As for when you can get your hands on the Lego Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90 set, it launches on April 1 through the Lego Store and at participating retailers, and costs £209.99 / €239.99.