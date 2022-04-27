Margot Robbie turns into the Barbie doll, in the new movie: who will play Ken

If you think the movie world needs a new movie with and about the Barbie doll, here’s the good news: it will come true. The even better news is that no one but Margot Robbie will play the role of the famous doll, the one who seems to fit in perfectly, as you can see from the photo attached in the header of this article.

The movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, recently teased us with some photos in which we can see the Oscar-nominated actress in a pink convertible.

Although the production is not exactly original, the Barbie doll having a series of animated performances already, the film will be the first to use actors and move away from the concept of cartooning.

Thought since 2014, the film Barbie initially had Amy Schumer in a somewhat leading role. However, she later left the project, and after a few more years of uncertainty, Barbie now seems to be finally finding her place in Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new movie Barbie

Barbie producers want this to be one of the most exciting movies of the year. Robbie will play the main character, while Ryan Gosling will play her well-known partner, Ken.

The cast also includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrara, Michael Cera and Issa Rae, among many others. Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) did the script and Gerwig directed.

As part of WB’s CinemaCon presentation, the studio unveiled the first images of Robbie as Barbie.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the film will manage to capture the public’s attention or fall into the category: the failure of 2023 – because, at this moment, nothing is excluded.