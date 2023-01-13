Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has died at just 54. What was the cause of death

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54 after she was rushed to hospital on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to cope with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers. There will be no further comment at this time,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

Presley was taken to hospital from her home in Calabasas, California, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her mother asked fans to pray for her in a statement issued when the news first broke, published by TMZ.

The artist appeared with her mother at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles two days before she was hospitalized. That night, actor Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his performance as The King in his biopic.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968, Presley is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. When her parents divorced, Presley moved with her mother to Los Angeles, but returned to her father’s Memphis home, Graceland.

When Elvis died in 1977, his nine-year-old daughter became heir to his estate along with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley. When she was 25, Lisa Marie Presley was the sole surviving heir to an estate valued at $100 million. In 2005, she sold most of the business shares of the estate to Industrial Media, but retained control of Graceland.

In 1997, Presley released Don’t Cry Daddy as a duet with her father’s voice to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. She later followed her father’s path in music, releasing three albums: To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012).

Presley has been married four times. Her first marriage was to musician Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, with whom she had two children: actor Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020, aged 27. In an essay for People in 2022, Presley wrote that she felt “devastated” by her son’s suicide.

Keough and Presley remained close friends after their divorce, with Keough living in the guest house on her estate until her death. TMZ reported that Keough tried to resuscitate her until doctors arrived.

Lisa Presley married singer Michael Jackson 20 days after her divorce from Keough, but they divorced 18 months later. During that time, Lisa Marie Presley convinced Jackson to settle child molestation charges out of court and go to rehab for drug abuse.

“I thought he had done nothing wrong and was wrongly accused and, yes, I began to fall in love with him. I wanted to save him. I felt I could do it,” she later told a Jackson biographer.

In 2000 she became engaged to musician John Oszajca, but they ended the relationship after she met actor Nicolas Cage at a party. Cage and Presley married in August 2002, but Cage filed for divorce in November. Presley married her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood in 2006 and they had twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Presley’s daughter filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

In 2011, she was honored by the governor of Tennessee and the mayor of New Orleans for her charitable efforts. Lisa Marie Presley has spoken openly about her struggles with opioid addiction, writing that she became addicted after the birth of her twins in 2008. She was a Scientologist for about two decades, but reportedly quit in 2014.