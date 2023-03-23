LG has announced a 49-inch HDR monitor with 240Hz refresh rate – That’s Gaming

123

LG is once again expanding its UltraGear line of gaming monitors with a new model. To avoid misunderstanding, the company’s latest display is not a new OLED screen. But it is interesting for a couple of reasons. LG markets the 49GR85DC-B as a fast ultra-wide monitor with industry-leading HDR capabilities.

The monitor has a 49-inch VA panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5,120 by 1,440 resolution, 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage and aggressive 1000R curvature. It also has a refresh rate of 240Hz, a claimed pixel response time of 1ms and AMD FreeSync Premium. To top it all off, LG says the 49GR85DC-B is certified with DisplayHDR 1000, suggesting that the panel is capable of producing up to 1000 nits of brightness and has some form of local dimming.

At first glance, the specification list should make the 49GR85DC-B a home run for ultrawide gaming fans, but there are a few things to note that make it less appealing than it seems. First is the price. LG is asking $1,300 for the 49GR85DC-B. In 2023, that’s a lot for an LCD panel. Also, in my experience, VA panels are never as fast as manufacturers claim, so don’t be surprised if LG’s latest fails to meet its claimed response time of 1ms. It’s also worth noting that few games support 32:9 resolutions.

The 49GR85DC-B is available for pre-order through LG’s website starting today. If you decide to buy it early, the company will send you a free UltraGear Gaming Pad. That’s a $200 mouse pad that doubles as a USB hub and features RGB lighting.