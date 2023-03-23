Madrid in Game brings esports closer to education

JUNIOR Esportsthe educational and technological project, developed by GGTechin which students from schools all over the country, between 14 and 18 years of age, and vocational training, have launched its Municipal JUNIOR Esports Madrid League which will end at the facilities of the Madrid in Game Video Game Campusan initiative of the Madrid City Council with the aim of bringing young students from Madrid to a league that combines competition with values and the educational environment.

More than 120 students from about 20 educational centers. of the capital will enjoy a safe space to play, socialize and have fun together with other young people from the city, as well as winning fantastic prizes. The JUNIOR Municipal League Esports will crown its champion in the Presential Grand Finalwhich will be played between June 23 and 25 at the Esports Center of the Campus del Videojuego de Madrid.

Competition details

Over the next few months, students from Madrid will face each other in the Municipal JUNIOR Esports Madrid League and will be looking to win two top-level titles: League of Legendsthe team-based strategy game, developed by Riot Games y Rocket Leaguethe multiplayer game of Epic Games in which soccer is intermingled with chaotic vehicles.

The Municipal League JUNIOR Esports Madridwhich started last March 12, will feature a Qualifying Phaseconsisting of seven competitive rounds in online format, to be played every Sunday until April 30.

The top teams in both games will earn a ticket to the. Playoff of the competition, which will take place between May 7 and June 25.: Quarterfinals May 7, Semifinals May 14 and Presential Grand Final from June 23 to 25.

The winners in League of Legends and Rocket League will split a prize of €2,500 worth of computer equipment.which will be used for the digitalization of classrooms of their educational centers.

JUNIOR Esportsis in its 6th Seasonand it is a project focused on gaming and based on a system of 16 core values. The objective of this initiative is to foster education, learning and personal development. both inside and outside the classroom. Through competition and a variety of social initiatives, students are taught to make a responsible and controlled use of video games..