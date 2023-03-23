Supervision of PSANs: AMF is recruiting a cybersecurity specialist

L’AMF completes its team in charge of the market players crypto. The regulator seeks to recruit a specialist of theIS audit and the cybersecurity in the context of the procedures d’recording and ofapproval.

As of July 1, new applicants for the status of PSAN will be subject to enhanced obligations. In particular, applicants for registration as a digital asset service provider will be required to have a resilient and secure IT system.

These new rules came into effect in March following the publication in the Official Journal of the DDADUE law on March 10. These additional obligations also requireAMF that it strengthen its means of control.

New IS and security obligations for PSANs

The French regulator has recently published a job offer. This one aims at completing its team in charge of the supervision of PSAN and currently consists of five staff members. The Authority plans to expand its staff by adding a information systems audit and cybersecurity specialist.

The missions of this future supervisor will be multiple. He/she will be the IT security referent of the team responsible for PSAN authorizations. Consequently, he will carry out audits of PSAN applicants.

Whether mandatory registration or optional approval, the AMF specialist analyzes “their activity, organization and regulatory compliance.” He contributes “to the legal qualification of the assets and services offered”.

The PSAN supervisor will also participate in the analysis of alerts and complaints received by the AMF. In addition, given the major regulatory changes to come, this IT expert will prepare “the entry into force of the European MiCA and DORA regulations”.

In order to take on the AMF suit, “an interest in digital assets or blockchain technology” is necessary, as is knowledge of regulatory issues. As for knowledge of the regulations applicable to NSPs, it “would be an asset.”

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.