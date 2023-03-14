Horizon Call of the Mountain Accolades Trailer Released – That’s Gaming

243

The PlayStation VR2 did not launch with the most extensive list of games, which has brought criticism of the headset’s high price point, but one of its larger flagship releases, Horizon Call of the Mountain, is proving to be a solid VR experience.

Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite, the first-person title has received praise from critics and audiences alike, and to highlight some of the former, Sony has released a braces trailer for the game, which also shows several glimpses of the combat, the Machines players encounter in the game, the climbing-focused gameplay and more. Check out the trailer below.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is available exclusively on PlayStation VR2. Horizon fans looking for a more traditional gaming experience can also look forward to Horizon Forbidden West’s upcoming expansion, Burning Shores. This will launch exclusively for PS5 next month.