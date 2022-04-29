Greece assures that it will pay for Russian gas without violating sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine



Archive – Archive image of the Russian gas company Gazprom. – David Inderlied/dpa – File

MADRID, 28 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Greek Minister of Energy, Kostas Skrekas, assured this Thursday that the Hellenic country will pay for Russian gas without violating the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Greece will pay the Russian gas giant Gazprom in such a way that it does not violate sanctions and guarantees the country’s energy security,” he told Greek television channel Skai.

Thus, it has detailed that on May 20, Greece will make a new payment for the supplies distributed during the last month. In addition, the Government plans to address the issue next week before the Council of Energy Ministries of the community bloc.

“Within a month there will be a new floating tank at the liquefied natural gas terminal on the island of Revithoussa which, together with the new liquefied natural gas regasification plant in the city of Alexandroupolis by 2023, will allow us to say that we are completely independent of Russian gas,” he said.

On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a meeting on energy matters following Russia’s decision to suspend gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

Gazprom completely suspended the supply of gas to the companies Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) due to the rejection of the new procedure for paying for gas supply in rubles, a measure announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to circumvent sanctions. .