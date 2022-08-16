Home World News Doctors take Anne Heche off life support after finding organ recipient

Actress Anne Heche is being taken off life support on Sunday afternoon, due to organ donation recipients being found.

Several organs will be transplanted; however, no further information about which ones are being donated or the identity of the recipient has been made public, TMZ magazine has noted.

Doctors have taken this step — after the actress was declared brain dead on Friday, a week after the car accident occurred — after finding the organ recipients. Now, surgeons are ready to remove those organs and implant them again.

Heche died last Friday at age 53 at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, a week after she was involved in a car accident in which she was engulfed in flames from her vehicle.

The performer suffered brain damage due to severe anoxia–almost total lack of oxygen in the blood or body tissues–and remained in a coma as a result of the accident.

The incident caused his vehicle to become engulfed in flames. Fifty-nine firefighters were on the scene and took 65 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Annie Hernandez indicated that the actress was under the influence of narcotics when she was involved in the car accident.

