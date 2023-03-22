Crash Team Rumble runs June 20 on consoles – That’s Gaming

82

Crash Bandicoot and his team are back in an all-new version of Crash with 4v4 team-based multiplayer like fans have never seen before! Crash Team Rumble is being developed by Toys For Bob and published by Activision Publishing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and is expected to be released on June 20, 2023. Starting today, fans can Crash Team Rumble pre-order to gain access to the Closed Beta*, scheduled for April 20 to 24. This early preview allows fans to play the game before launch, and gives Toys For Bob the chance to work with the community to create the best gaming experience before launch.

The Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta features five heroes and villains from the Crash universe and three unique arenas full of color, danger and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality Toys for Bob is known for. Fans jumping into the Closed Beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile – and can pair their hero with unique powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In the Closed Beta, teams can choose from three colorful and varied maps – each varying in size, layout, challenges and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the upper hand against their opponents.

“We are incredibly excited for fans to get an early introduction to Crash Team Rumble During the April Closed Beta”, said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. “We really appreciate the community’s feedback and will use this input to refine the game for a great player experience at launch. See you in the Closed Beta!”

At Crash Team Rumble fans can play as friends and foes from the Crash universe, each falling into one of three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically use the different roles to work together to be the first to get the most Wumpa fruit into their drop zone, while simultaneously defending their opponent’s drop zone. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which teammates can use to gain the upper hand in scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play**, allowing players on multiple consoles to team up and do battle.

Crash Team Rumble is coming out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition. The Crash Team Rumble Standard Edition includes the full game, additional post-launch seasonal content and limited time modes, access to the Closed Beta (for those who pre-order) and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. The Deluxe Edition includes all the content of the Standard Edition, plus 25 Battle Pass Tiers released immediately during Season 1, the Season 2 Premium Battle Pass and the digital “Proto Pack,” which includes a host of customization options for each hero and villain at launch and other items. Both editions give players access to exciting seasonal content after launch.