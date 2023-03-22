Technology

OP3N closes a series A led by Animoca brands

By Lily Adric

OP3Na platform with the ambition to become the Web3 version from WhatsApp combined with Amazonhas just collected 28 million dollars to a valuation of $100 million.

OP3N has just completed a Series A financing round led by Web3 gaming specialist Animoca Brands, reports on Tuesday Techcrunch.

The fundraising attracted a large number of investors from the Web3 such as Dragonfly, Republic Crypto, Avalanche Blizzard or Galaxy Digital but also more traditional players, including Warner Music Interactive.

Presented as a Web3 platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), OP3N ambitions to “bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3” by exploiting Web3 technologies in Web2 compatible interfaces.

I wanted to make a connection for creators, chats and commerce in one place. It’s a web3 version of WhatsApp meeting Amazon, or WeChat meeting Alibaba,” explained Jaeson Ma, the co-director of OP3N.

The platform, which is only available in beta today, allows creators to offer their fans “new ways to engage via closed NFT experiences,” the executive added.

Read:  Aliquam erat volutpat vestibulum ante lorem convallis

The newly raised funds will be leveraged by the startup to accelerate the development of its platform. The deal follows a previous round of funding ($10M).

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 22 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

Crash Team Rumble runs June 20 on consoles – That’s Gaming