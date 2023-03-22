OP3N closes a series A led by Animoca brands

OP3Na platform with the ambition to become the Web3 version from WhatsApp combined with Amazonhas just collected 28 million dollars to a valuation of $100 million.

OP3N has just completed a Series A financing round led by Web3 gaming specialist Animoca Brands, reports on Tuesday Techcrunch.

The fundraising attracted a large number of investors from the Web3 such as Dragonfly, Republic Crypto, Avalanche Blizzard or Galaxy Digital but also more traditional players, including Warner Music Interactive.

Presented as a Web3 platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), OP3N ambitions to “bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3” by exploiting Web3 technologies in Web2 compatible interfaces.

I wanted to make a connection for creators, chats and commerce in one place. It’s a web3 version of WhatsApp meeting Amazon, or WeChat meeting Alibaba,” explained Jaeson Ma, the co-director of OP3N.

The platform, which is only available in beta today, allows creators to offer their fans “new ways to engage via closed NFT experiences,” the executive added.

The newly raised funds will be leveraged by the startup to accelerate the development of its platform. The deal follows a previous round of funding ($10M).

