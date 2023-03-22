AI could soon be writing our movies

With AI learning to write better and better lately, some writers fear losing their jobs if they are replaced by the new technology. The Writers Guild of America has proposed the use of artificial intelligence to aid scriptwriting.

Instead of replacing writers completely, however, the WGA would allow AI only as long as credit was still given to writers. It would govern AI as a tool rather than a replacement for the writer.

AI writing would also not be counted as source or literary material, meaning a writer could adapt an AI-written screenplay and still receive credit and residuals for his work.

There is still a long way to go before we will see AI scripts in action, as this proposed rule has yet to be approved by the AMPTP, which represents studios in Hollywood.

What do you think about AI being used to create movie scripts?

Thanks, Variety.