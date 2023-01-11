Barcelona and AstraZeneca agree to boost innovation in the city

The Barcelona City Council y AstraZeneca have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the innovation, scientific talent and the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, focusing on health and the international projection of the city. The agreement will be carried out through Barcelona Activa, the local development agency of the Catalan capital.

As explained by the first deputy mayor of Economy, Labor, Competitiveness and Finance, Jaume Collboni, “Barcelona is a city that looks to the future. and that shares with AstraZeneca a firm commitment to science and talent”.

“We are driving public-private cooperation initiatives favoring knowledge transfer between academia and business,” he added.

AstraZeneca’s director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access, Marta Moreno, said: “We firmly believe that scientific talent and the public-private collaboration are the two fundamental levers for progress in innovation and, for this reason, we are basing our development strategy in Spain on these two pillars”.

The agreement is part of AstraZeneca’s commitment to Catalonia and to Spain, where it has made an investment of more than 93 million euros in the last year.

The company currently has 326 open clinical trials to Spanish hospitals, ranking first among all European affiliates and second worldwide.

Through the agreement, the Barcelona City Council and AstraZeneca will prioritize the. development of initiatives and measures to support entrepreneurship, innovation and business competitiveness, talent attraction and public-private partnerships in the healthcare sector.

They will also work together to promote Barcelona internationally with the purpose of generating new alliances with actors from different countries and cities or territories of excellence for the health sector.