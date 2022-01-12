WORLD NEWS
Zelenski makes dialogue with Russia conditional on troop withdrawal after receiving Erdogan and Guterres
Follow live news on the war in Ukraine. The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has...
Grand jury indicts Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect
Defendant says he is "shocked" he failed to kill writer A New York grand jury has indicted the suspect arrested for...
Some 12,000 people evacuated after World War II bomb found in Berlin
The discovery of a World War II bomb has forced the establishment of an...
Finland denounces two Russian aircraft “suspected” of violating its airspace
The Finnish Ministry of Defense has reported Thursday that two Russian MIG-31 fighter jets...
Brazilian police call for Bolsonaro to be prosecuted for misinformation about COVID-19
Brazil's Federal Police (PF) has requested authorization from the Supreme Court to prosecute the...
France believes that building the MidCat “would take too long” and “would not respond...
France has not welcomed with enthusiasm the aspirations of its neighbors to build a...
LIFESTYLE NEWS
TECH & GADGETS NEWS
Motorola’s “5G Necklace” will allow you to miniaturize VR devices
Despite the increasingly "serious" discussions about metavers, which led to the change of Facebook's name in Metal, we are still...
China could be world’s first country with driverless taxi services delivered by Baidu
Best known for its eponymous search engine, Baidu unveils the first electric car designed from the ground up to run...
Gmail adds new search filters, powerful and easy to use
Gmail is known for its very generous storage space, security, simplicity of the interface, but not the ease with which...
TikTok adds Content Levels – new settings that should protect minors from harmful videos
TikTok recently announced a setting that will allow users initiating livestream sessions to restrict access to people under the age...
Samsung has launched Galaxy Enhance-X, an app that promises to improve the look of...
Powered by artificial intelligence algorithms, the Galaxy Enhance-X app is available through the Galaxy Store and allows Samsung phone owners...
Samsung adjusts down smartphone production capacity in response to weakening market demand
Problems for Samsung began as early as the first part of the year, with the South Koreans having to cut...
SPORTS NEWS
POPULAR NEWS
LATEST ARTICLES
Top 15 talented but totally unsuitable actors for their movie roles
Producing a Hollywood movie costs quite a bit of money, this is something everyone already knows. The final effects, from...
Ethereum versus Bitcoin: Is the flippening imminent?
Bitcoin had dominated as the leading crypto-currency options asset in the space, with billions of dollars invested in it. However,...
Zelenski makes dialogue with Russia conditional on troop withdrawal after receiving Erdogan and Guterres
Follow live news on the war in Ukraine. The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has...
Snapchat drops Pixy drone four months after launch
Just four months ago, Snap Inc, the company that owns Snapchat, announced a novel new hardware product. After several generations...
Discover the Online Casinos with the Biggest Cash Bonuses
Betting with a reliable online casino with simple and a few games might seem easy, but for players with ambitions,...
Grand jury indicts Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect
Defendant says he is "shocked" he failed to kill writer A New York grand jury has indicted the suspect arrested for...
When Android 13 beta launches on Oppo phones. First models, updated this month
Now that Android 13 is officially released on Pixel devices, Google partners are also starting to provide details about the...
The incredible benefits of eating avocados
The Avocados contain dietary fiber, healthy fats. and other components that have been associated with good cardiovascular health....
The Stablecoins black streak continues with the HUSD falling below $0.82!
On Thursday, Huobi addressed the public on Twitter and the exchange said "we are aware of the current liquidity issues...
Some 12,000 people evacuated after World War II bomb found in Berlin
The discovery of a World War II bomb has forced the establishment of an...