ChatGPT seems to be quite the revolutionary technology and similar AI is popping up all over the Internet, using the knowledge built by the chatbot. For example, Bing’s AI can give you many options when you chat with it.

But the most useful option for those who just want to kill time with a chatbot seems to come in “creative” mode, where you can make some more interesting prompts for bing’s AI. However, you have to ask Bing to go into creative mode, and if you do, you can also ask for Celebrity mode.

“Celebrity mode is a feature that lets you chat with Bing as if it were a famous personality”, explains the chatbot. “You can ask questions about their life, career, hobbies and more, and Bing will answer in their style and tone. If you want to activate celebrity mode, you can ask Bing Chat about it. For example, you can say, “Can you talk like Tom Cruise?”, or “I want to chat with Taylor Swift. However, some celebrity modes are restricted for security reasons. Would you like to try celebrity mode?”

There are currently only a few celebrities you can chat with, but that doesn’t make the experience any less weird. Although the results mimic celebrity reactions, the whole talking to an AI that thinks it’s a celebrity is on another level of weird, I’m not sure I’m ready to wrap my head around it yet.

Are you going to check out celebrity mode?

Thanks, Bleeping Computer.