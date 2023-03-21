With the Meta Quest 2 there is now an all-in-one package at a reasonable price!

















With the Meta Quest 2 you can get a wireless all-in-one VR headset at Amazon at a really cheap price. Because instead of the RRP of 549.99 euros, you are paying here only €479.99which corresponds to a saving of 13 percent on the original price.

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset has been making waves in the virtual reality market since its release. With a Resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye it offers an incredibly clear and intense visual experience. The 90Hz refresh rate and fast-switching LCD display further contribute to the smooth and seamless VR experience.

However, the most important reason to buy is the wireless functionality. Because the device is completely standalone and does not require a gaming PC or console. All games run natively on the Quest, allowing complete freedom of movement. The headset comes with two touch controllers that transfer your hand movements into the games.

For the further immersion there is spatial 3D audio and even haptic feedback, which allows you to completely lose yourself in the world of VR games.

Thanks to his huge library of games and applications there is enough variety. From rhythm games like Beat Saber to shooters like Superhot VR. There are also applications, such as chat programs, in which you can move with your virtual avatar.

This is what the VR market offers

The Meta Quest 2 is of course not the only VR headset on the market. You can find out which alternatives you have in the following purchase advice, which presents the advantages and disadvantages of the individual headsets in detail.

On the other hand, there are exciting deals in the offer ticker. Here you will find the best discounts in the areas of gaming and technology, which means you can get the latest hardware and new games at a low price.