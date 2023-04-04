WWE merges with UFC to create huge entertainment brand -.

The sale of WWE appears to be nearing completion, with a deal due in the second half of 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sports entertainment giant and Endeavour, UFC’s parent company, made things official this Monday, giving the latter a 51% majority stake in the new brand that will be created by the merger.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will lead this new company, while also continuing his role in Endeavour. Vince McMahon, executive chairman of WWE’s board of directors, who resigned in disgrace in 2022, will serve as executive chairman in the new company. Dana White will resume his role as president of UFC and WWE’s Nick Khan will have the same title, but for WWE.

“Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution,” reads a statement from the companies. “On a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion and annual revenue growth of 10 percent since 2019.”

On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, WWE head of creative Paul Levesque AKA Triple H said that “the same WWE you know and love isn’t going anywhere” , indicating that the deal will not have much impact on the product as it stands.

What do you think of the deal?