“The Dark Throne” revealed with new storyline – That’s Gaming

120

SQUARE ENIX has revealed the first details about FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online’s Patch 6.4: ‘The Dark Throne’. The reveal took place during the 76th Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast.

New dungeon – New challenges await in The Aetherfont.Producer and director Naoki Yoshida announced that Patch 6.4 will be released in late May 2023. Among other things, the patch delivers a continuation of the questline from the main scenario and the conclusion of the Pandæmonium raid series. Later Patch 6.45 will follow with an increased level cap of 80 for the blue mage limited job, along with new spells, exclusive equipment for the blue mage and new enemies to overcome during the Masked Carnivale.

More details on Patch 6.4 below:

New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

– The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light. New raid – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios -. The final part of the Pandæmonium raid series.

The final part of the Pandæmonium raid series. New dungeon – New challenges await in The Aetherfont.

New challenges await in The Aetherfont. New trials – The Voidcast Dais – A challenging new battle on Normal and Extreme levels.

A challenging new battle on Normal and Extreme levels. New Unreal trial – Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) New Side Story Quests – Tartaru’s Grand Endeavour continues.

Tartaru’s Grand Endeavour continues. Duty Support System update -. Support for some of Stormblood™’s main scenario dungeons (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo) is added so that they can be completed with a group of NPC allies.

Support for some of Stormblood™’s main scenario dungeons (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo) is added so that they can be completed with a group of NPC allies. Ocean Fishing update – Explore a new route to Kugane!

Explore a new route to Kugane! Island Sanctuary updates – Various quality-of-life improvements, including the ability to place furniture outdoors, new ranks, crops, animals and more.

Various quality-of-life improvements, including the ability to place furniture outdoors, new ranks, crops, animals and more. Player Versus Player updates: Crystalline Conflict – PvP series 4 begins along with season 7 of Crystalline Conflict. Frontline – Made adjustments to The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules and added new UI element indicating time and score.

Frontline – Made adjustments to The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules and added new UI element indicating time and score.

Yoshida also shared initial details for Patch 6.45 during the broadcast, including:

Blue Mage update -. Level cap increased to 80, new blue mage-exclusive gear, new enemies and more.

Level cap increased to 80, new blue mage-exclusive gear, new enemies and more. New Variant & Criterion Dungeon -. Mount Rokkon – On three levels: Normal, Criterion and Criterion (Savage).

Mount Rokkon – On three levels: Normal, Criterion and Criterion (Savage). Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Weapon improvement quests – Manderville Weapons

Tool improvement quests – Splendorous Tools

Players can also participate in the Hatching-tide in-game event until Monday, April 10, with temporary quests and rewards, including a Tonberry-themed equipment set, the Frighten emote, the Hippity-hoppity Hatching-tide Advertisement furniture, and the Pa-Paya Demastered orchestral scroll. For more information, visit: https://sqex.to/x0ujT

Players in certain regions who have the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn™) who own or purchase and are eligible can add the Stormblood expansion to their account for free until Monday, May 8, 2023. Stormblood offers a sequel to the acclaimed story of Heavensward™, taking players into new lands, with new playable jobs, new main scenario quests and more. For more information and eligibility requirements, visit: https://sqex.to/Stormblood-2023

With more than 27 million registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online-saga to begin. The expanded Free Trial now includes all content from the expansions A Realm Reborn and Heavensward™ (and updates up to Patch 3.56), in addition to an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian and Machinist). Players of the Free Trial can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and storytelling experiences that add up to the equivalent of two full FINAL FANTASY titles, with no playtime restrictions.