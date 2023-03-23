With PS5, 4K TVs & phones? You need to know that















The new year is only a few months old and you already have the opportunity to take advantage of a special offer. The Amazon spring offers await you before Prime Day 2023. From March 27th to March 29th, 2023 you can claim thousands of deals on Amazon. The company is promising two days of spring sales.

When do the Amazon Spring 2023 offers start? It starts on March 27th at 6 p.m. These will then last until March 29, 2023.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription? No. The spring offers are open to everyone. Due to the free shipping and other amenities, a Prime subscription can still be worthwhile for the campaign. If you haven’t had a subscription yet, you can Enjoy a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial.

What offers could there be? We expect Amazon to offer deals on 4K TVs like the LG OLED 2022, on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and on gaming laptops with the RTX 3000. You can also expect offers from the areas of smart home, gaming and entertainment in general.

Our tip to save properly: If you want to snag real bargains on Amazon’s spring deals, you should compare the price. There are often current best price offers in these promotions. Nevertheless, it is worth checking whether the price is even cheaper outside of the campaign or whether it was significantly cheaper recently.

Of course you will find the best offers of the Amazon spring campaign with us and we will also compare the prices for you.

These offers are already available: Even before the campaign actually started, Amazon reduced a few of its own services.

PS5 on sale at Amazon?

While MediaMarkt and Saturn have recently offered highly attractive bundles like that with Hogwarts Legacy for the PS5, Amazon has held back. It is quite possible that the best PS5 deals have been saved for the spring sales. For the first time since the release of the console, we think it’s conceivable that the PS5 could be offered cheaper on Amazon.

Likewise the Xbox Series X, which could also bring one or the other offer with it. There is also a very good chance of an offer for the Nintendo Switch.

The PS5 has recently been on sale more often.