2 unusual Parkside cordless tools available now

Kaufland has published its new catalogue, and many Parkside tools and tools are back on offer. We’ve selected two unusual cordless products.

A cordless lawn trimmer is available for 149 lei. The device has a telescopic arm, adjustable handle and adjustable cutting head. The nylon thread is changed without tools, according to the manufacturer. The trimmer measures 86 x 23 x 12.7 cm and weighs 3.42 kilograms.

Two spools of nylon thread are included in the package. The trimmer does not come with battery and charger.

Useful for clearing gardens, especially in spring, can be the cordless electric saw available at Kaufland. It has a 16 cm long blade with a guard at the top. The device costs 279 lei. Various accessories are included in the package, but not the battery and charger.

Kaufland sells separately a 20 V 2 Ah battery, compatible with the two tools, for 100 lei. A charger costs 50 lei.

A model that can charge two batteries at the same time is also available for 129 lei.

The manufacturer has not announced the battery life of the two tools with fully charged batteries.

