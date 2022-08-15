Who cannot donate blood?

Every summer, and more so at this time of year, the Ministry of Health reminds us that blood donation is a permanent necessity in health care. and appeals to the population to do so, especially in this summer period when vacation travel is on the increase.

In July, Health already disseminated a communiqué in which it insisted on the premise that. the donation Is vital for the supply of blood components to hospitals. to carry out multiple treatments and surgical interventions. And they remember that it is in summer when traffic accidents increase and blood reserves decrease because people go on vacation and do not go to donate.

In Spainmore than one and a half million people between 18 and 65 years of age donated blood in 2021, 15% of them for the first time.This generosity -it should be remembered that in Spain it is an altruistic gesture, and the donor does not receive money in return- made it possible to achieve a total of 1,886,500 transfusions and care for 493,000 sick people.

But to be ‘generous’, you have to. to take into account a number of factors. In fact, if you do not meet all of them, you will be rejected as a donor and you will not be able to give your blood. In general, you can donate blood if.:

You are between 18 and 65 years old. You weigh more than 50 kilograms. You are in general good health.

Some of the reasons why you may be rejected are:

You have a cold, flu, sore throat, mouth ulcers, gastric infection or any other infection. You have had a tattoo or piercing less than six months ago. However, if the piercing has been done by a registered health professional and the swelling has completely gone away, you can donate blood after 12 hours. If you have been to the dentist and had minor treatment less than 24 hours ago. If you have been to the dentist and had a major treatment (an extraction, for example) less than one month ago. You have anemia or hemoglobinemia below the minimum required for donation. You have decompensated blood pressure. You take any incompatible medication.

In any case, if you go to a Blood Bank (here you can find a search engine for those in Catalonia) they will give you more information and will declare you fit or unfit to donate.