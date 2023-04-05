VP Bank, latest institution to adopt Metaco’s crypto solution

After Citi or again BNP Paribas, VP Bank is now also based on the technology developed by Metaco. The Liechtenstein bank wishes to expand its services from tokenization.

This Tuesday, the Swiss provider of crypto solutions for institutional Metaco announced that VP Banka bank founded in 1956 in Liechtenstein with more than 40 billion euros of assets under management, had selected its product Harmonize as part of the expansion of its tokenization services.

At VP Bank, we are committed to rethinking wealth management by combining traditional banking with digital ecosystems to create entirely new services and opportunities for our customers. By partnering with Metaco to offer a secure and scalable platform to tokenize and store all types of financial, digital and real assets, we are taking another major step toward building the foundation for VP Bank’s future,” commented Marcel Fleisch, the financial institution’s CPO.

The Vaduz-based bank is working around the tokenization since 2021 and has developed a dedicated service for valuable physical assets. It now intends to expand to digital financial assets with tokenization and custody services.

“ To continue to meet high customer demand, VP Bank needed a scalable and secure digital asset IT infrastructure,” the announcement reads.

In recent months, several banking giants, including Citi, Societe Generale, DZ Bank, BNP Paribas and Dekabank, have adopted Metaco’s solutions.

