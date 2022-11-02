Visa warms up fans with NFT auction before World Cup

FIFA’s payment partner has teamed up with the governing body’s crypto sponsor to celebrate the world’s most popular sport, art and technology.

Visa and Crypto.com are offering soccer fans iconic non-fungible tokens and the ability to create their own.

Visa, the official payment technology partner of soccer’s governing body, FIFA, has announced the launch of a series of unique digital collectibles featuring the iconic goals of five legendary footballers. The Visa Masters of Movement NFTs are now available for purchase on Crypto.com, which is the official sponsor of FIFA’s crypto trading platform.

The auction comes ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which will take place this year between November 20 and December 18. The experience will come to life later this month on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, where fans will also have the opportunity to create digital art inspired by their signature moves and monetize it in their own NFT, a press release detailed.

Andrea Fairchild, Senior Vice President and Head of Sponsorships at Visa, said of the initiative:

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, we want to celebrate soccer, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup so special – passionate fans, legendary athletes and, for a few weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a unique way.

The project involves five pieces of art, inspired by goals scored by Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez and issued as NFT. Fans will be able to bid on the NFT Visa Masters of Movement on Crypto.com until November 8.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, and we are excited to give fans a new way to participate in this epic event “, added Steven Kalifowitz, director of marketing at Crypto.com. He stressed that the tokens created and collected by fans will live forever on the blockchain.

The top bidders for each NFT will receive the token in their Crypto.com wallet along with signed memorabilia from the legendary player in question. Visa also said that all proceeds from the auction will be donated to the following Street Child United a UK-based charity dedicated to fighting the stigma of street children. street children worldwide.